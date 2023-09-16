Marco Silva talks up Fulham matchwinner Carlos Vinicius

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Marco Silva talks up Fulham matchwinner Carlos Vinicius

By Press Association
Marco Silva’s side beat Luton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Marco Silva’s side beat Luton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Fulham boss Marco Silva praised substitute Carlos Vinicius’ second-half cameo in a 1-0 win over Luton in the Premier League.

Willian’s cross was parried by Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski into the path of Vinicius, who tapped in after 65 minutes.

Silva talked up the striker who took his opportunity off the bench despite finding himself second choice behind the misfiring Raul Jimenez.

“He made the impact that we needed in that moment on the pitch not just because he scored, of course that’s what is important for the striker but with his dynamic we needed him in that moment,” Silva said.

“We knew that around 60 minutes we should make the change. It was nice to see Carlos score and it was a very good week for him and he deserved the chance to come on

“It is nice to see him being decisive in the game for us and competition between them (strikers) is always important for us.”

Joao Palhinha returned to the starting XI and shone in the middle of the park just weeks after his failed transfer to Bayern Munich on deadline day.

Silva praised the professionalism of the midfielder, who renewed his contract in west London until 2028.

Silva added: “He’s a top player, a top professional and a top guy. Since the first minute he joined the club he’s showed his quality and his commitment.

“Any professional always wants to improve their career so it’s no surprise when one of the biggest clubs in the world wants a player they want to go and improve.

“I never had doubts about his commitment here and it’s nice to see him renew his contract alongside Harrison Reed – they’re both great use for this club 100 per cent.”

Luton have now lost four straight games and sit at the foot of the Premier League table.

Manager Rob Edwards praised his team’s efforts and admitted that missed opportunities from Jacob Brown, Amari’i Bell and Tom Lockyer cost the Hatters.

“We were in the game to the 94th minute and I’m very proud of the lads but we missed three golden opportunities today. Brown’s header in the first half, Bell’s chance and Lockyer’s at the end,” Edwards said.

“Carlton Morris should also have had a penalty so I think we could be in here talking about a very different result. I’m really proud, they committed to the tactics very well, we were fine with Fulham having the ball, we wanted to set traps and be a threat on the counter and I do genuinely think we should be here saying we took something from the game.

“We’re disappointed because we’re winners and we want to get points but I’ve seen progression again. I saw a very organised team who attacked quickly and were a real threat. It was hard for Fulham to play through us and to create key opportunities, we limited them to very few.”