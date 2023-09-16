Man dies after ‘wall collapses at house’ during ‘workplace accident’ By Press Association September 16 2023, 9.01pm Share Man dies after ‘wall collapses at house’ during ‘workplace accident’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4732618/man-dies-after-wall-collapses-at-house-during-workplace-accident/ Copy Link (Yui Mok/PA) A man has died after a wall collapsed at a house in Manchester, police have said. The man in his 40s was involved in a “workplace accident” on Saturday at about 2.50pm at an address in Lloyd Street, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesperson for GMP said: “At around 2.50pm today, officers were called to reports of concerns for the welfare of a man at an address on Lloyd Street, Manchester. “It was established that a man in his 40s was involved in a workplace accident – and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. “Inquiries are ongoing at this stage.”