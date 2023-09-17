Kim Jong Un holds talks with Russian defence minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim Jong Un holds talks with Russian defence minister

By Press Association
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, is greeted by Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has held discussions with Russia’s defence minister on strengthening “strategic and tactical co-ordination” between the two countries, according to state media.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the talks with Sergei Shoigu took place during Mr Kim’s visit to Russia which has seen him visit some of Russia’s most advanced weapons systems, including nuclear-capable bombers and hypersonic missiles, and a key warship from the Pacific fleet.

Mr Kim also appears to be using his trip to encourage broader exchanges between the countries as he tries to break out of diplomatic isolation.

Russia’s RIA Novosti state news agency released a video of Mr Kim visiting the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, right, visits an airport to see military aircrafts near the port city of Vladivostok (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

The governor of Russia’s Primorye region, which includes Vladivostok, said he plans to meet with Mr Kim on Sunday to discuss exchange programs for schoolchildren and other ways to cooperate in sports, tourism and culture.

Russian media said the Korean leader may also visit food industry businesses in Primorye.

A day after visiting an aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Mr Kim was given a tour of an airport near Vladivostok containing warplanes which have seen active use in the war in Ukraine.

Mr Kim and Mr Shoigu later inspected the Admiral Shaposhnikov frigate where Russia’s navy commander, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, briefed Korean leader on the ship’s capabilities and weapons, which include long-range Kalibr cruise missiles which Russian warships have regularly fired at targets in Ukraine.

KCNA, which has reported on the trip a day late, said Mr Kim was accompanied on Saturday’s visits by his top military officials.

At a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty ballet performance, KCNA said Mr Kim received a rousing ovation and expressed “deep thanks to the performers and the theatre for their impressive and elegant ballet of high artistic value.”

RIA Novosti said he left after the first act.