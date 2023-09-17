Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea after six-day Russian visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea after six-day Russian visit

By Press Association
Kim Jong Un, centre, is said to have concluded his visit to Russia (Government of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky Krai/AP)
Kim Jong Un, centre, is said to have concluded his visit to Russia (Government of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky Krai/AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way home from Russia, ending a six-day trip that triggered global concerns about weapons transfer deals between the two countries locked in separate standoffs with the West.

Mr Kim began his journey back to North Korea aboard his armoured train from the Primorye region in Russia’s Far East, following a farewell ceremony at a train station, Russia’s state news agency RIA said.

Since entering Russia last Tuesday in his first overseas trip in more than four year, Mr Kim has met President Vladimir Putin and visited key military and technology sites.

Earlier on Sunday, his visit had a lighter mode, as he toured a university and watched a walrus show at a Russian aquarium.

North Korea Russia
Kim Jong Un, centre, with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, right, at an airport near the port city of Vladivostok (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service/AP)

Russia’s state media released videos of Mr Kim – dressed in a black suit and accompanied by his top officials – talking with Russian officials through translators as he walked through the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Russky Island.

He was later seen at the island’s Primorsky Aquarium, Russia’s largest, where he watched performances featuring beluga whales, bottlenose dolphins, fur seals and “Misha” the walrus, which he seemed to particularly enjoy, according to Russian media.

Mr Kim’s trip, highlighted by a summit with Mr Putin on Wednesday, has underscored how their interests are aligning in the face of separate, intensifying confrontations with the West.

US and South Korean officials have said North Korea could provide badly needed munitions for Moscow’s war on Ukraine in exchange for sophisticated Russian weapons technology that would advance Mr Kim’s nuclear ambitions.

Koreas Russia Yoon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, looks at a military jet cockpit while visiting a Russian aircraft plant that builds fighter jets (Khabarovsky Krai region government/AP)

On Saturday, Mr Kim travelled to an airport near Vladivostok, where Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu and other senior military officials gave him an up-close look at Russia’s strategic bombers and other warplanes.

All the Russian warplanes shown to Mr Kim were among the types that have seen active use in the war in Ukraine, including the Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22 bombers that have regularly launched cruise missiles.

During the visit, Mr Shoigu and Lt Gen Sergei Kobylash, the commander of the Russian long-range bomber force, confirmed for the first time that the Tu-160 had recently received new cruise missiles with a range of more than 4,040 miles.

Mr Kim and Mr Shoigu later on Saturday travelled to Vladivostok, where they inspected the Admiral Shaposhnikov frigate. Russia’s navy commander, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, briefed Mr Kim on the ship’s capabilities and weapons, which include long-range Kalibr cruise missiles that Russian warships have regularly fired at targets in Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin
Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Vladimir Putin during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)

North Korea’s state media reported Mr Kim was accompanied on Saturday’s visits by his top military officials, including his defence minister and the top commanders of his air force and navy.

Following lunch, Mr Kim and Mr Shoigu talked about the regional security environment and exchanged views on “practical issues arising in further strengthening the strategic and tactical co-ordination, co-operation and mutual exchange between the armed forces of the two countries”, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

Mr Kim’s visits to military and technology sites this week possibly hint at what he wants from Russia, perhaps in exchange for supplying munitions to refill Mr Putin’s declining reserves as his invasion of Ukraine becomes a drawn-out war of attrition.

Mr Kim’s meeting with Mr Putin was held at Russia’s main spaceport, a location that pointed to his desire for Russian assistance in his efforts to acquire space-based reconnaissance assets and missile technologies.

Experts have said potential military co-operation between the countries could include efforts to modernise North Korea’s outdated air force, which relies on warplanes sent from the Soviet Union in the 1980s.