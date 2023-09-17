Poland imposes ban on Russian-registered cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poland imposes ban on Russian-registered cars

By Press Association
Cars with a Russian licence plate are no longer allowed to enter Poland (Roman Baluk/AP)
Poland has begun enforcing a European Union ban on all Russian-registered passenger cars seeking to enter the country – the latest in a series of sanctions on Russia in punishment for its war against Ukraine.

Under the EU’s decision, motor vehicles registered in the Russian Federation are no longer allowed to enter the territory of the 27-member bloc.

Announcing the imminent imposition of the ban on Saturday, Polish interior minister Mariusz Kaminski said: “A car registered in Russia has no right to enter Poland.

“This is another element of the sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in connection with the brutal war in Ukraine, due to the fact that the Russian state today constitutes a threat to international security.”

Poland-Russia border
People cross the border from Ukraine into Poland, at Krakovets-Korcheva (Roman Baluk/AP)

The move comes just days after the nearby Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia banned vehicles with Russian licence plates from entering their territory – a joint move in line with a recent interpretation of the EU’s sanctions on Moscow.

Poland and the Baltic states are among the most vocal European critics of Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Mr Putin, denounced the European Commission’s move as racist. He suggested Moscow could retaliate by suspending diplomatic ties with the EU and recalling its diplomats from Brussels.

Poland shares a land border with the Russian territory of Kaliningrad, which is an exclave separated from the Russian mainland. The Border Guard agency said the ban will be the same regardless of which border the vehicles seek to cross.

In addition to Kaliningrad, Poland has Belarus and Ukraine on its eastern borders. It is otherwise bordered by EU and Nato allies Germany, Slovakia, Czechia and Lithuania, where there are no border checks.

The Border Guard’s website said Russian-tagged cars “will be returned to the non-EU country from which they came, regardless of whether it is Russia or another country”.

It added: “Such actions will be carried out even if the driver of the car is not a citizen of the Russian Federation.”