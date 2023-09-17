Half a month’s rain could fall in an hour in parts as weather warnings extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Half a month’s rain could fall in an hour in parts as weather warnings extended

By Press Association
Half a month’s rain could fall in an hour in some parts of the UK as thunderstorms move across southern England, the Met Office has said.

There is a “small chance” lives could be put at risk, the forecaster said.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the south west of England and South Wales is in place until 6pm on Sunday.

A similar warning has been issued for London, the south east and east of England and the East Midlands until 6am on Monday.

Homes and businesses could be in danger of flooding quickly in the downpours, although the risk is said to be low.

In some parts of southern England, it is predicted that 30-40mm of rain, which amounts to at least half the September average of 55-60mm, could fall.

Slow traffic in heavy rain on the M62 near Brighouse in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Buildings could also be damaged by lightning, hail or strong winds.

There is also a “slight chance” of power cuts or that other services to homes and businesses could be lost, while some communities could also be cut off by floodwater, the forecaster said.

People planning on travelling face the prospect of delays or sudden cancellations to trains and buses.

Roads may be closed at short notice due to spray and sudden floods and “difficult driving conditions” are expected on those that remain open.

A lightning storm hits Blyth on the Northumberland coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Heavy rain brought “torrential downpours” across the south west of England on Sunday morning, with localised flooding in south Devon.

The band of rain is expected to move into the south east of England on Sunday afternoon.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said “there is a chance these thunderstorms turn severe” and bring “gusty winds with quite significant torrential rain”.

They will move relatively quickly, making it difficult to pin down where exactly will be worst affected, Mr Vautrey said.

He added: “It is certainly worth keeping up to date with the forecast.

“Although the warning area covers the whole south east of England, not everywhere in that region may see the most severe thunderstorms.

“It is worth checking those things immediately before you head out on your journey so that you are aware where the most severe thunderstorms are possible.

“Make sure you are taking care as the weather could change at very short lead times, and just be prepared for those gusty winds and potentially large hailstorms.”

Conditions are expected to remain “blustery at times” early next week but are likely to be fresher.

More storms are possible as the remnants of Hurricane Lee, which hit New England in the US and eastern Canada, is set to move across the UK between Tuesday and Thursday.

It will no longer be a hurricane by the time it reaches UK shores.

Mr Vautrey said: “That will be getting picked up by the jet stream. Showers in places could be heavy with a risk of further thunderstorms.

“It could be quite an unsettled, autumnal week to come.”