Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner loses hall of fame role after remarks

By Press Association
Jann Wenner, who co-founded Rolling Stone magazine and was also a co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, has been removed from the hall’s board of directors after making comments seen as disparaging toward black and female musicians (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jann Wenner, who co-founded Rolling Stone magazine and was also a co-founder of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, has been removed from the hall’s board of directors after making comments seen as disparaging toward black and female musicians.

“Jann Wenner has been removed from the Board of Directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation,” the hall said on Saturday, a day after Mr Wenner’s comments were published in a New York Times interview.

A representative for Mr Wenner, 77, did not immediately respond for a comment.

Mr Wenner created a firestorm doing publicity for his new book The Masters, which features interviews with musicians Bob Dylan, Jerry Garcia, Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Townshend and U2’s Bono — all white and male.

Asked why he did not interview women or black musicians, he said: “It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni (Mitchell) was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll. She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test,” he told the Times.

“Of black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters’, the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level,” Mr Wenner said.

Late on Saturday, Mr Wenner apologised through his publisher, Little, Brown and Company, telling the Times: “In my interview with The New York Times I made comments that diminished the contributions, genius and impact of black and women artists and I apologise wholeheartedly for those remarks.”

He added: “I totally understand the inflammatory nature and badly chosen words and deeply apologise and accept the consequences.”

Mr Wenner co-founded Rolling Stone in 1967 and served as its editor or editorial director until 2019.

He also co-founded the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, which was launched in 1987.

In the interview, Mr Wenner seemed to acknowledge he would face a backlash.

“Just for public relations sake, maybe I should have gone and found one black and one woman artist to include here that didn’t measure up to that same historical standard, just to avert this kind of criticism,” he said.

Last year, Rolling Stone magazine published its 500 greatest albums of all time list and ranked Gaye’s What’s Going On at number one, Blue by Mitchell at number three, Wonder’s Songs In The Key Of Life at number four, Purple Rain by Prince and the Revolution at number eight and Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill at number 10.

Rolling Stone’s niche in magazines was an outgrowth of Mr Wenner’s outsized interests, a mixture of authoritative music and cultural coverage with tough investigative reporting.