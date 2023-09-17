American Fiction wins People’s Choice award at Toronto Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
American Fiction wins People’s Choice award at Toronto Film Festival

By Press Association
Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in a scene from American Fiction (Claire Folger/MGM-Orion Releasing/AP)
Erika Alexander and Jeffrey Wright in a scene from American Fiction (Claire Folger/MGM-Orion Releasing/AP)

Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction, a biting satire starring Jeffery Wright as a disillusioned academic, has won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival (Tiff) – a much-watched bellwether in the Oscar race.

American Fiction is the directorial debut of Jefferson, the veteran TV writer of Watchmen and Succession, and an adaptation of Percival Everett’s 2001 novel Erasure.

The film, about an author who resents that the literary industry is only interested in “black books” that cater to the stereotypes of white audiences, emerged as a breakout hit at Tiff.

Toronto’s audience award winner, voted on by festival attendees, has historically nearly always signified a best-picture contender at the Academy Awards.

Cord Jefferson poses for a portrait to promote American Fiction
Cord Jefferson poses for a portrait to promote American Fiction (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Since 2012, every People’s Choice winner at Tiff has gone on to score a best picture nod.

In 2018, when Green Book won, it announced the film as a surprise awards contender – and Peter Farrelly’s film went on to win best picture at the Oscars.

Last year, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans won Toronto’s top prize.

First runner-up went to Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, starring Paul Giamatti as a curmudgeonly boarding school teacher tasked with staying with a handful of students over Christmas break in the 1970s.

Second runner-up was Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron, the long-awaited latest Studio Ghibli film from the Japanese anime master.

American Fiction co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross.

In an interview, Jefferson said he immediately connected with Everett’s book.

“I was having the exact same conversations with black colleagues in both professions: Why are we always writing about misery and trauma and violence and pain inflicted on blacks?” said Jefferson.

“Why is this what people expect from us? Why is this the only thing we have to offer to culture?”

Tiff, which wraps up on Sunday, was diminished this year due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes.

Red-carpet premieres were mostly without film stars, detracting from some of the buzz that the largest film festival in North American typically generates.

It followed a similarly strike-affected Venice Film Festival, where the festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion, went to Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things.

That film skipped Tiff.

The People’s Choice winner for documentary went to Robert McCallum’s Mr Dressup: The Magic Of Make-Believe and the midnight madness award went to Larry Charles’s Dicks: The Musical.

The festival’s juried competition awards were given to Tarsem Singh Dhandwar’s Dear Jassi, winner of the Platform section, and Meredith Hama-Brown’s Seagrass, which took the Fipresci award from international critics.