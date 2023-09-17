Airport set to reopen as band of rain moves away from UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airport set to reopen as band of rain moves away from UK

By Press Association
Exeter Airport was closed and flights grounded after heavy rain flooded the airport terminal (Claire Hayhust/PA)
An airport forced to close due to flash floods is expected to reopen as a band of rain that caused thunderstorms moves away from the UK.

Travel has been disrupted by the “torrential downpours”, which caused Exeter Airport to close and cancel its remaining flights on Sunday.

An airport spokesman said: “Following Sunday afternoon’s flash flooding, which caused the closure of the airport, our teams are working through the night cleaning up and we expect to be open tomorrow morning, Monday.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airline for the very latest information about their flight, and please bear with us while we do our very best to return all airport operations to normal.”

Videos posted on social media showed a flooded main terminal.

An amber weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Devon and Somerset was in place on Sunday afternoon, with a yellow warning in other parts of south west England and South Wales.

A yellow warning issued for London, the south-east and east of England and the East Midlands remains in place until 6am on Monday.

Driving conditions will be difficult in the worst-hit areas (Danny Lawson/PA)

Heavy rain brought “torrential downpours” across the south-west of England on Sunday, with localised flooding in Devon.

It also led to widespread road closures, bus and train cancellations and the closure of Paignton zoo.

Almost a month’s rain fell on Sunday at the Birds Hill rain gauge on the edge of Exmoor.

Other spots saw up to 60mm of rain fall, more than half the September average for the region of 92.45mm.

Amber-warning areas could see buildings damaged by lightning (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The band of rain has moved eastwards throughout Sunday and is expected to clear by the early hours of Monday morning

Conditions are expected to remain “blustery at times” early this week but are likely to be fresher.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said more storms are possible as the remnants of Hurricane Lee, which hit New England in the US and eastern Canada, is set to move across the UK between Tuesday and Thursday.

It will no longer be a hurricane by the time it reaches UK shores.

Mr Vautrey said: “That will be getting picked up by the jet stream. Showers in places could be heavy with a risk of further thunderstorms.

“It could be quite an unsettled, autumnal week to come.”