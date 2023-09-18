William to meet UN Secretary General during New York visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William to meet UN Secretary General during New York visit

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales (PA)
The Prince of Wales (PA)

The Prince of Wales will hold talks with UN Secretary General António Guterres during his whistle-stop visit to the United States to celebrate the 2023 Earthshot Prize finalists.

William will meet Mr Guterres during the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, as the city holds its annual climate week event – a gathering of business leaders, politicians and civil society aimed at driving the transition to a sustainable future.

The future king is making a two-day visit to the Big Apple to promote his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental award, now in its third year.

Royal visit to Boston – Day 3
The Prince of Wales during the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Before meeting the global statesman, the prince will visit the Billion Oyster Project to learn more about the initiative which aims to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbour with the help of school children and volunteers.

On Tuesday, he will attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit where the 2023 finalists will be named and their projects showcased.

He will address delegates alongside other speakers including former New York mayor and business news mogul Mike Bloomberg, a global adviser to Earthshot Prize winners, Dame Jacinda Ardern, Earthshot trustee former New Zealand prime minister, and Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 8
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Coral Vita in Grand Bahama, which was the inaugural winner of the ‘Revive Our Oceans’ Earthshot Prize (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The heir to the throne was due to attend the inaugural summit, held last year in New York, but was unable to travel as the royal family were mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

His prize aims to discover and scale-up ground-breaking solutions to repair the planet and £1 million in prize money will be presented to the winners in five categories, or Earthshots – Protect and restore nature; Clean our air, Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world; and Fix our climate.

Singapore will host the third awards ceremony in November, after prize-giving events were staged in Boston last year and London’s Alexandra Palace in 2021.