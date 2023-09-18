Man in court charged with trespassing after arrest near Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man in court charged with trespassing after arrest near Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
A general view of Westminster Magistrates Court, London (Rick Findler/PA)
A general view of Westminster Magistrates Court, London (Rick Findler/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with trespassing on a protected site and attempting to steal from a motor vehicle after being arrested near Buckingham Palace.

Awad Mustafa, 25, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Saturday in the Royal Mews area, next to the palace, following reports a person was seen climbing the wall.

He has also been charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle belonging to the equestrian stables during the same incident.

Mustafa entered no pleas and was denied bail during a short hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He will next appear at the same court on September 25.

Royal Mews
The Diamond Jubilee State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Officers at the royal residence responded to a person climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews at 1.25am on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Following a search, a man was detained outside the stables.

He did not enter the palace or its gardens at any time, the force added.

The Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace is responsible for all road travel arrangements for the King and members of the royal family, from horse-and-carriage to car and from livery to harness.