Hurricane Lee to bring ‘heavy and persistent’ showers to western areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hurricane Lee to bring ‘heavy and persistent’ showers to western areas

By Press Association
Strong winds will also pick up across England and Wales (PA)
Strong winds will also pick up across England and Wales (PA)

Hurricane Lee will bring “heavy and persistent” showers to western areas of the UK on Tuesday.

The Met Office said remnants of the hurricane, which hit New England in the US and eastern Canada, would particularly affect parts of west Wales, Cumbria and the Pennines, with a yellow rain warning in place.

It will no longer be a hurricane by the time it reaches UK shores.

WEATHER Storms
(PA Graphics)

Strong winds will also pick up across England and Wales, with coastal gales developing in the west.

It comes after thunderstorms in the south-west of England on Sunday led to heavy rain and flash floods.

A Butlin’s holiday resort in Minehead, Somerset said it would be closed for four days after its site was damaged by the torrential downpours.

Exeter Airport was also forced to close and cancel its remaining flights on Sunday.

The Met Office said showers were “highly localised”, with the airport seeing 57.4mm of rainfall, while Swindon in Wiltshire received 90.7mm overnight, with the average rainfall for the entire month of September in the county about 61mm.

These showers have since shifted to areas in the East Midlands, with Nottingham and parts of Lincolnshire seeing 40-45mm of rainfall on Monday.

About 10,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the UK on Sunday, with a further 800 recorded across Yorkshire and North East England on Monday.

Dan Stroud, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We’re undergoing a change at the moment, we’ve got a cold front moving in from the west, so that is helping to clear out all the showers and thunderstorms we had yesterday which have been shunted eastwards out into the North Sea.”

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the forecaster said conditions would be mostly cloudy with an area of rain moving in from the west, with a yellow rain warning in place for parts of west Wales, Cumbria and the Pennines.

The best of the weather will be in Scotland, which will be cloudier but with lighter winds.

Windy conditions are likely to continue on Wednesday but will gradually ease.

The Met Office added there would be more focus on blustery showers and sunny spells on Thursday and Friday, with a “generally unsettled” outlook over the next week or so.