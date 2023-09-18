Police investigating murders of elderly couple find human remains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police investigating murders of elderly couple find human remains

By Press Association
A police tent erected outside a property in Pump Hill, Chelmsford (Sam Russell/PA)
Detectives investigating the murders of an elderly couple have found human remains.

Virginia McCullough, 35, is accused of murdering John and Lois McCullough between August 21 2018 and September 15 2023 in Chelmsford, Essex.

The pair, both in their 70s, are the defendant’s parents, it is understood.

McCullough, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, was not asked to enter pleas during a two-minute hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detectives investigating the deaths of John and Lois McCullough, aged in their 70s, have found human remains. (Essex Police/ PA)
She was remanded in custody and will appear at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday.

Essex Police said on Monday that the remains of two people have been found at an address in Pump Hill.

The force said it got reports of concerns for the welfare of two people in their 70s on September 13.

This led officers to an address in Pump Hill, where investigative work is ongoing.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “As a result of the extensive work carried out by a dedicated team, we have recovered the remains of two people from the address.

“Although formal identification is yet to take place, Essex Police believe these to be the remains of John McCullough and Lois McCullough, both aged in their 70s.

“As part of work connected to this investigation, officers are continuing to search addresses in and around Pump Hill.

“This policing presence is expected to continue for the coming days.”

Mr and Mrs McCullough’s family members, who are being supported by specialist officers, said in a statement released through police: “We are deeply shocked by their deaths and ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This continues to be an incredibly complex investigation.

“Our work will continue throughout the coming days, as our specialist officers and staff continue to piece together all elements of this matter.

“Officers will carry out work at addresses in Pump Hill throughout the coming days.

“I would continue to urge against speculation as these inquiries continue.

“A family is grieving the loss of two relatives and officers are supporting them.”

The force is encouraging anyone with information to get in touch.

You can submit information at

mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020123Q71-PO1