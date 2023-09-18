National World journalists in Northern Ireland join strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National World journalists in Northern Ireland join strike action

By Press Association
Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and supporters on a picket line outside the Belfast News Letter office (Liam McBurney/PA)
Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and supporters on a picket line outside the Belfast News Letter office (Liam McBurney/PA)

National World journalists in Northern Ireland joined a UK-wide strike over pay.

More than 330 journalists at titles across the UK and Ireland, including staff at the Scotsman and Yorkshire Post, took part in the industrial action.

In Northern Ireland, journalists with the Belfast News Letter newspaper joined colleagues in the first ever company-wide walkout.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said National World staff want the company to reflect on a 4.5% pay offer made in July, and instead offer “a pay package that reflects journalists’ hard work at the company”.

The union said it has previously engaged with the publisher through negotiations with Acas, attempting to reach an agreement that resolves the dispute.

They said National World’s “refusal to accept proposals” has resulted in the strike action.

An NUJ National World group chapel spokesperson said the “real-terms pay cut imposed by the company simply doesn’t do enough to recognise the hard work of our members or the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis”.

“It also fails to address pay disparities and low rates of pay that mean some of our trainee reporters – many of whom completed degrees just to get a foot in the door – are now having to take on second jobs to make ends meet,” they added.

Journalists will begin a work to rule on September 19, with further strike action planned on September 22 and 25

In Belfast, NUJ Irish Secretary Seamus Dooley, said workers have been forced to take strike action by the situation.

Industrial strike
Seamus Dooley, Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), on a picket line outside the Belfast News Letter office at Arthur House in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

He said: “This is the first of a series of one-day actions in iconic newspaper titles, and here in Belfast outside the offices of the Belfast News Letter, one of the most significant newspapers in Europe, and a very important newspaper in terms of Northern Ireland.

“Our members in Derry are protesting their part of the regional group which would have been known as Mortons,

“This is about pay, it’s about low-paid journalists. It’s about pay at National World, but it’s also focuses attention on the issue of low pay within the industry, the low-pay crisis within the newspaper sector nationally and particularly regionally.

“It’s something of concern not just to journalists, journalists cannot become a low-paid profession, it cannot become a profession available only to people with other income, and there is a real problem now in terms of low pay.”