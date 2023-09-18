Kim Petras releases previously shelved debut album featuring Paris Hilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kim Petras releases previously shelved debut album featuring Paris Hilton

By Press Association
Kim Petras performing on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/PA)
Kim Petras performing on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/PA)

Grammy-award winning German pop star Kim Petras has surprise-released her previously shelved and partially leaked debut album Problematique.

Across 10 tracks inspired by French house music released on Monday, Petras makes a bold reclamation of her artistic autonomy and the album includes All She Wants, which features Stars Are Blind singer Paris Hilton.

“It was shocking when I found out part of the album leaked — at the time — that it wasn’t ever going to come out, especially as I poured so much of myself into it,” Petras said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“I was heartbroken but, at the same time, it was really exciting to see my fans listening to the tracks and loving them.

Kim Petras has surprise-released her previously shelved and partially leaked debut album (Republic Records via AP/PA)

“Now that I’m able to put them out, it’s just so freeing to have more music that I love out in the world and officially share them in a way that all my fans can hear them.”

Hilton said: “Recording All She Wants at Kim’s house was so much fun. The song is all about being unapologetically fabulous, a sentiment both Kim and I live by.”

In 2021 Petras signed with major label Republic Records and announced the album — then scheduled to be her full-length debut — but it was eventually scrapped and leaked.

It was a disappointing turn of events for Petras and her fans, who had long awaited her first album. It was not until June that she released what would become her actual debut, the Eurodance-pop Feed The Beast.

That arrived 15 years after the launch of her career and followed a few history-making events. This year, Petras became the first openly trans artist to win in a major category at the Grammy Awards for her collaboration with Sam Smith, Unholy, in the best pop duo/group performance category.

The same song, re-released as a bonus track on Feed The Beast, went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first trans artist to occupy the top spot.

“I don’t ever want to be predictable or repeat myself, and it reminds me of when I was an independent artist and able to put things out on my own schedule and keep people guessing,” Petras said. “I just hope everyone loves the new music as much as I do.”

The album was released due to fan demand and in advance of her Feed The Beast world tour, which begins on September 27 in Austin, Texas, and concludes in Milan on March 5.

“When I was thinking of opening night, it popped into my head that I wanted to add some of the songs from Problematique on the set list. My Feed The Beast tour is about all these different sides of me — from my Clarity project, to my Slut Pop EP, and my Turn Off The Light mixtape — so why not include Problematique if people are already somewhat familiar with it?

“And then I thought, why not just release the album,” she said.