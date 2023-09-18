Drinkers in need of emergency care ‘have higher chance of dying within 20 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drinkers in need of emergency care ‘have higher chance of dying within 20 years’

By Press Association
Beer glasses in a pub in London (Philip Toscano/PA)
People who end up in A&E due to alcohol-related issues should receive targeted support, academics have said, after a new study found that these patients are more likely to die in the next 20 years compared to others who seek emergency care.

The new study found that people who visit emergency departments with alcohol-related diseases or conditions are more likely to make return visits and to die in the following two decades compared to those who end up in emergency departments for other reasons.

Researchers recruited 194 people to their study who were diagnosed with an alcohol-related problem who attended the emergency department of The Canberra Hospital, Australia, in 2002.

They also recruited another 194 who attended A&E for another reason.

The team of academics from Australia tracked the patients for 20 years.

A person holding a glass of wine (Joe Giddens/PA)
They found that people initially admitted with an alcohol-related issue made 44% more visits to A&E over the next decade and had a 138% higher death rate over the following 20 years.

Presenting the study to the European Emergency Medicine Congress in Barcelona, Professor Drew Richardson, from the Australian National University, said: “There was a wide variety of reasons these patients came to our emergency department, including alcohol withdrawal symptoms, trauma-related injuries, and acute alcohol intoxication.

“If these patients could be targeted by trained professionals while they are in the emergency department to educate them about the consequences of alcohol use, and to offer them assistance in moderating their alcohol consumption, it might be possible to reduce this significant health burden.

“Presentations related to alcohol consumption are a major burden in emergency departments.”

Figures from the Alcohol Change group show that in 2019/20 there were almost a million hospital admissions due to alcohol consumption in England.

But not all of these cases will have come through A&E.

Commenting on the study, Andrew Misell, director at Alcohol Change UK, said: “This study is from Australia, but it reflects patterns that we also see in the UK.

“It is likely that many of the patients the researchers have identified are frequent hospital attenders with deep and embedded alcohol problems.

“They are some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and, as this study suggests, they are likely to get sicker more often and to die earlier.

“But with the right training and support, professionals working with vulnerable, dependent drinkers can better recognise the complicated role that alcohol plays in their lives and how better to support them.

“We also need to reduce the stigma surrounding alcohol problems as this can be a big barrier to people seeking support, and we need to prevent people from needing treatment in the first place.

“There are policies the Government can put in place right now that can reduce alcohol harm such as clearer alcohol labelling, proper regulation of alcohol marketing, and sustainable funding for alcohol treatment services.

“These will help to improve the lives of so many people and their families.”