What the papers say – September 19

Fresh accusations of sexual abuse against Russell Brand leads the front page stories on Tuesday.

The Sun, the Daily Mirror, the i, and Metro have all focused on the Russell Brand sex allegation scandal, as another woman has come forward to tell of her alleged assault in Soho in the wake of the bombshell TV investigation into the comedian.

The i: Police examine new Russell Brand sexual assault claim as live tour axed #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TIlphMJeyS — George Mann (@sgfmann) September 18, 2023

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 COPS PROBE NEW BRAND SEX CLAIM 🔴 Woman reports 2023 Soho assault after bombshell TV investigation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/N4tZRUwOO7 — Metro (@MetroUK) September 18, 2023

The Daily Telegraph has gone a different route, focusing its splash on the upcoming NHS strike, with the headline: “Doctors will be forced off picket lines.”

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Doctors will be forced off picket lines'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/eUhwJGmS1D — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 18, 2023

The Daily Express leads with the triple lock, as its petition to keep the pension the same soared past 190,000 signatures.

The Daily Mail says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s vow to rewrite trade deals with the European Union proves you cannot trust the Opposition leader with Brexit.

Daily Mail: Proof you can’t trust Starmer on Brexit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MaEfTx0hQI — George Mann (@sgfmann) September 18, 2023

The Guardian reports the Metropolitan Police believes it will take years to clear out rogue officers.

The Guardian: Met warns it will take years to clear outrogue officers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jb1m1YzwNw — George Mann (@sgfmann) September 18, 2023

The Independent says the Government’s proposal to axe the second phase of HS2 is codenamed Project Redwood.

And in typical Daily Star fashion, the paper has gone with a rather kooky front on how to ensure your children grow up to be tall.