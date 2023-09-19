Brook House inquiry findings to be published after abuse claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Brook House inquiry findings to be published after abuse claims

By Press Association
A public inquiry into allegations of abuse at Brook House Immigration Removal Centre in West Sussex is due to publish its findings (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A public inquiry into allegations of abuse at Brook House Immigration Removal Centre in West Sussex is due to publish its findings (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The findings of a public inquiry into allegations of abuse at a UK detention centre are due to be published.

Evidence given during the investigation into claims about what went on at Brook House immigration removal centre between April and August 2017 was described as “harrowing”.

The inquiry into the West Sussex centre was launched after BBC’s Panorama programme broadcast undercover footage in September of that year showing alleged assaults, humiliation and verbal abuse of detainees by officers at the then G4S-run site.

Inquiry chairwoman Kate Eves said evidence heard and footage played had shown
Inquiry chairwoman Kate Eves said evidence heard and footage played had shown ‘men suffering mistreatment, and in distressing situations’ (Kate Eves/Brook House Inquiry/PA)

No prosecutions were brought after a police investigation, but two former detainees successfully argued a full independent investigation was needed.

G4S stopped running Brook House as well as Tinsley House, which are both next to Gatwick Airport, with outsourcing giant Serco having taken over in 2020.

The inquiry held its first full hearing in November 2021 and ran until April 2022.

During the hearings, the Home Office’s director of immigration detention and escorting services Phil Riley apologised to detainees involved in the “distressing incidents” exposed by Panorama and over “failures” in the Brook House contract.

A lawyer representing people who were held at Brook House told the inquiry it should be shut down after “shocking patterns of inhumane and degrading treatment” were uncovered.

Inquiry chairwoman Kate Eves closed the hearings last year noting that evidence heard and footage played had shown “men suffering mistreatment, and in distressing situations” while transcripts contained “swearing and abusive language directed at detainees”.

She said: “Although for reasons of necessity we’ve had to refer to those formerly detained men at Brook House using ciphers, I want to emphasise that at the very centre of this inquiry are the men who were detained at Brook House.

“I would like to conclude my remarks by acknowledging that behind each and every one of those ciphers is a human being who should have been treated with respect and dignity, and neither I nor the wider inquiry have lost sight of that.”

The findings are due to be published at midday when Ms Eves will deliver an accompanying statement at Dorland House, in Paddington, west London.