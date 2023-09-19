William and UN Secretary General hold talks and express hope for Cop28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William and UN Secretary General hold talks and express hope for Cop28

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales during his visit to the Billion Oyster Project at the Liberty Landing Marina during a two-day visit to New York (PA)
The Prince of Wales and the UN Secretary General have held “warm and constructive” talks and expressed their hope Cop28 will deliver a significant outcome on reducing emissions, Kensington Palace has said.

William met Antonio Guterres at the end of Monday, the first day of his brief visit to New York to promote his environmental Earthshot Prize and unveil the 2023 finalists.

During the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Tuesday, the prince will deliver a speech, as will former New York mayor and business news mogul Mike Bloomberg, a global advisor to Earthshot Prize winners, Dame Jacinda Ardern, Earthshot trustee and former New Zealand prime minister, and Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft.

Royal visit to New York
The Prince of Wales takes to the waters off Brooklyn in waders to examine oysters (Peter Byrne/PA)

The prize aims to discover and scale-up ground-breaking solutions to repair the planet and £1 million in prize money will be presented to the winners in five categories, or Earthshots – Protect and restore nature; Clean our air, Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world and Fix our climate.

The 15 finalists, three in each category, will be named at the summit and their innovative ideas will be showcased, following on from 30 other initiatives that have been promoted during the two previous Earthshot awards.

William’s meeting with Mr Guterres lasted just under half-an-hour and he was joined by Dame Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN in New York.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “During the warm and constructive meeting, the Prince highlighted how the Earthshot Prize is strongly aligned with the objectives of the United Nations and the Secretary General.

Cop26 – Glasgow
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Jane Barlow/PA)

“His Royal Highness also thanked the UNSG for his ongoing support for Earthshot. In addition to Earthshot, the prince enquired about the Secretary General’s recent trip to Nairobi for the African Climate Summit.”

Cop28, the UN Climate Change summit being hosted in November by the United Arab Emirates, was also a topic of conversation.

“They also touched upon their shared hope for COP28 to deliver a significant outcome on emissions reductions,” said the spokesman.

The future king began his two-day trip by putting on a pair of waders and learning about the ambitious Billion Oyster Project to rebuild oyster reefs which once filled New York Harbour.

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern UK visit
Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

In the water off Brooklyn Bridge Park he saw artificial oyster beds, made from discarded restaurant oyster shells, that are now home to fledgling oysters with the hope they will form oyster reefs to help filter the waters, create new habitats and protect the area from storms.

During his final day in New York, William will visit a fire station to meet firefighters, new recruits and long-serving colleagues, and hear their experiences of working in the city and discuss the importance of mental health in the first responder community.

He will also have an audience with the President of Ecuador Lasso Mendoza, during the UN General Assembly in New York.