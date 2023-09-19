Heaton-Harris calls on Irish government to support new legacy body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heaton-Harris calls on Irish government to support new legacy body

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the passing of the legacy Bill was a ‘significant milestone’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he hopes the Irish government will do all it can to support a new legacy body established to examine hundreds of unresolved Troubles deaths.

Mr Heaton-Harris described the granting of royal assent for the Government’s Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill on Monday as a “significant milestone”.

The controversial legislation will provide a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

It will also prevent future civil cases and inquests.

Fine Gael party think-in
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Irish government is seeking legal advice over the UK’s new legacy Bill (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Bill was opposed by all major Stormont parties, the Irish government and victims’ campaign groups.

Several families of Troubles victims have already launched legal challenges to the new laws.

The Irish government said it has requested legal advice as it considers taking a case against the UK to the European Court of Human Rights.

But Mr Heaton-Harris said the legacy of the Troubles was one of the key issues left unaddressed since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

He added: “Yesterday’s royal assent of the Northern Ireland (Troubles & Reconciliation) Act marks a significant milestone as the Government aims to deliver on our pledge to deliver better outcomes for those most affected by the Troubles, while helping society to look forward.

“I recognise getting to this juncture has been a hugely difficult task for all.

“The legislation contains finely balanced political and moral choices.

“It presents us all with a real opportunity to deliver greater information, accountability and acknowledgement to victims and families, moving away from established mechanisms that have left far too many empty-handed.”

The Bill formally establishes the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which will be led by former lord chief justice Sir Declan Morgan with former senior police officer Peter Sheridan as its commissioner for investigations.

The Northern Ireland Secretary said: “I know Sir Declan and his team of commissioners will approach the task with the rigour, integrity and professionalism required.

“If we are truly to provide greater information, accountability and acknowledgement to victims and families of the Troubles and help society to move forward in the spirit of reconciliation, we must build a legacy process founded on integrity, expertise and fairness.

“Now that the legislation has become law, the UK Government will do all it can to support the ICRIR, consistent with its operational independence, as it establishes itself and seeks to deliver effectively for victims and families.

“I hope that others, including the Irish government, can do the same.”