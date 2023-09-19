Woman accused of murdering parents facing trial next May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Woman accused of murdering parents facing trial next May

By Press Association
Virginia McCullough has been accused of murdering Lois and John McCullough (Essex Police/PA)
Virginia McCullough has been accused of murdering Lois and John McCullough (Essex Police/PA)

A woman accused of murdering her parents is facing a trial next year.

Virginia McCullough, 35, appeared by prison video-link before Basildon Crown Court charged with the murders of John and Lois McCullough, who were both aged in their 70s.

The defendant, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, Essex, is accused of killing the pair in Chelmsford between August 21, 2018, and September 15, 2023.

She was not asked to enter pleas to the two murder charges during a brief court hearing on Tuesday.

Virginia McCullough court sketch
Virginia McCullough was remanded in custody until a plea hearing in December (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The defendant, who wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit and had a blonde bob haircut, spoke only to confirm her identity from a booth at HMP Peterborough.

Judge Samantha Leigh remanded her into custody until a plea hearing on December 1, with a provisional trial date set from May 13 next year at Chelmsford Crown Court with a time estimate of two weeks.

No application for bail was made.

Essex Police said it received reports of concern for the well-being of two people aged in their 70s on September 13.

The force said it began an investigation and that detectives later found human remains at an address in Pump Hill, Chelmsford.

A police tent erected outside a property in Pump Hill, Chelmsford
A police tent erected outside a property in Pump Hill, Chelmsford (Sam Russell/PA)

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said on Monday: “This continues to be an incredibly complex investigation.

“Our work will continue throughout the coming days as our specialist officers and staff continue to piece together all elements of this matter.

“Officers will carry out work at addresses in Pump Hill throughout the coming days.

“I would continue to urge against speculation as these inquiries continue.

“A family is grieving the loss of two relatives and officers are supporting them.”

The family of John and Lois McCullough, who are being supported by specialist officers, said in a statement released through police: “We are deeply shocked by their deaths and ask for privacy at this difficult time.”