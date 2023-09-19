Family’s plea two years after teenager killed while walking home from party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family’s plea two years after teenager killed while walking home from party

By Press Association
Dylan Price died around his 18th birthday (Family Handout/West Mercia Police)
The family of a 17-year-old boy killed while walking home from a party have appealed for those involved in his death to come forward two years on.

Dylan Price was found dead after being hit by a vehicle on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishops Castle, Shropshire, in the early hours of September 19 2021.

He was walking home after celebrating with his friends, the day before his 18th birthday.

No one has ever been charged with Dylan’s death, but investigations continue and his family and West Mercia Police have issued a renewed appeal for information on the second anniversary of his death.

Dylan’s mother, Louise Bristow, said: “The not knowing is just heartbreaking, it’s still there every day.

“Somebody knows something.

“Just tell us, if it is somebody you know, surely getting it out there would be so much easier because living with the guilt for two years must be absolutely horrendous.

“We know it was an accident and we just want answers.”

Dylan, who had completed a lifeguarding course and “loved nature”, was “very family orientated”, Ms Bristow said.

His sister, Izzi Price, said he was the “cheekiest person you could meet”.

Police have urged anyone with information or who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5.30am on the day of Dylan’s death to contact the force.

Anyone who wishes to make contact should call 101 quoting incident 140i of September 19 2021.

Ms Bristow said: “It was a normal Saturday for Dyl [Dylan], he went off and played rugby and then we went to a party, just local, down the road from him.

“He decided to go to another party, so off he went to that one. He knew he couldn’t have too much to drink as he was going out with us the next day for his 18th birthday, so he knew that he had to behave, bless him.

“Off he went to the party, everything was fine.

“We had a phone call [in the] early hours of the morning to say that the tragedy had happened.

“The last person to see him was at 2.30am, [they] said he crossed the road and said he was fine getting home so off Dylan walked, and then he was found at around 4.30am, 4.45am in the morning.

“Then we had the horrendous phone call that Dylan had died instantly on the road and we’re still none the wiser as to what happened.”