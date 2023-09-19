Kate praises ‘really precious’ work of youth intervention charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate praises ‘really precious’ work of youth intervention charity

By Press Association
Kate spoke passionately about mental health in young people (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Princess of Wales has praised the “really precious” work of a youth intervention charity during a visit in central London.

Kate, wearing a camel jacket and trousers, met with frontline staff and young people at Streets of Growth in Aldgate.

She said she was keen to “connect the dots” with her work on early childhood, and stressed the need to meet with families and young people “before it gets to crisis point”.

The Princess of Wales arrives at Streets of Growth, a not-for-profit youth intervention charity in east London (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The charity, established in 2001, specialises in targeted outreach and intervention to re-engage young people aged 15 to 25 at risk of isolation, exploitation, violence and crime.

Kate was greeted by Streets of Growth founder Darren Way and spoke of her admiration for large communal spaces and “places where everyone can come together to be creative – it’s really precious”.

She then spoke to eight workers from the charity about whether a stigma still existed around mental health, and the needs of young people today.

The princess said an effort must be made to understand the people as individuals, before adding: “I love the fact that you’re going out into communities.”

The Princess of Wales takes part in a mental health podcast during her visit to Streets of Growth (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Kate then met two sets of mothers and daughters to speak about the support they have received, and how she thought the charity offered “something that young people are craving”.

The families also showed her jewellery and footwear designs made possible by Streets of Growth’s creative workshops, which the princess described as “really beautiful” and “so creative”.

She joined three young people engaged in a mental health session styled as a podcast, with topics including social media and body image under discussion.

A worker posed for a selfie with the princess before she met trustees and patrons of the charity, including actor Eddie Marsan, who told Kate he “wanted to give something back” through his support.

Eddie Marsan, patron of Streets of Growth, spoke to Kate about his involvement with the charity (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Streets of Growth, with its aim to transform the lives of young people at risk of becoming “seriously stuck” in a cycle of isolation, exploitation, violence and crime, has so far helped more than 5,000 young people.

Its founding was inspired by a research visit to see the work of urban violence prevention charity Roca in Boston, which Kate and her husband the Prince of Wales themselves visited during their time in the US city in December last year.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Way said: “This is a very unusual approach to mental health by taking talks to the street.

“We’re going out to gangs and non-gangs (and) we go in your house to help young people escape domestic violence.”

Mr Way admitted funding in the sector was scarce but remained bullish about its outlook, adding: “When you get an organisation like us that was founded with £10 and two chairs… to 22 years later Her Royal Highness recognising our work, the sky’s the limit now – it’s game on.”