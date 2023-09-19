Edgar Barrera and Shakira lead Latin Grammy nominations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Edgar Barrera and Shakira lead Latin Grammy nominations

By Press Association
Edgar Barrera at the 2022 Latin Grammy awards (John Locher/AP/PA)
Edgar Barrera, the producer and songwriter known for his work with such artists as Madonna, Karol G and Shakira, leads the 2023 Latin Grammy nominations.

The Latin Recording Academy announced this year’s nominees in a livestream on Tuesday and Barrera is up for 13 awards.

He is nominated for best pop song, record, album, songwriter and producer of the year — and has two nominations in the song of the year category. He also has three nominations apiece in the best tropical song and best regional song categories.

Just behind him are some of his collaborators, such as Karol G, Shakira and Camilo. They have seven nominations each, as does Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, the Colombian songwriter who works under the moniker Keityn.

Latin Grammy-Nominations
Producer and songwriter Edgar Barrera, Karol G and Shakira, who have been nominated for the most 2023 Latin Grammy nominations (AP/PA)

Argentine record producer Bizarrap, known for his Bzrp Music Sessions, has six.

Barrera and Moreno are also nominated in the songwriter of the year category alongside Felipe Gonzalez Abad, Manuel Lorente Freire, Horacio Palencia and Elena Rose.

The songwriter of the year is first of three new categories, which also includes best singer-songwriter song and best Portuguese-language urban performance.

The 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place on November 16 in Seville, Spain.

There are 11 nominees in the record of the year category including Christina Aguilera, Rosalia, Natalia Lafourcade, Maluma and Marc Anthony. The album of the year category contains Pablo Alboran, Camilo, Karol G, Juanes and Carlos Vives.

Song of the year nominees includes Lasso’s Ojos Marrones, Grupo Frontera featuring Bad Bunny’s Un X100to, and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s Ella Baila Sola.

Latin Grammy-Nominations
Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade is nominated in the record of the year category (Matias Delacroix/AP/PA)

Shakira holds three of the 10 nominations in the category: Acrostico, TQG, Karol G and Shakira, and Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, Bizarrap featuring Shakira.

The nomination follows her performance and acceptance of the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV VMAs held last week.

“This group of creators reflects musical excellence and the richness of Latin music, and I look forward to celebrating them during Latin Grammy Week in Seville which will be a truly historic moment for our organisation,” said Latin Recording Academy chief executive Manuel Abud in a statement.

The Latin Grammys will broadcast live on Univision in the US and Radio Television Espanola in Spain.