Moscow court declines to hear appeal by jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Moscow court declines to hear appeal by jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

By Press Association
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP/PA)
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP/PA)

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared in Moscow City Court on Tuesday, seeking release from jail on espionage charges, but the court declined to hear his appeal and returned the case to a lower court to deal with unspecified procedural violations.

The decision means Mr Gershkovich, 31, will remain jailed at least until November 30, unless his appeal is heard in the meantime and he is released.

Before the session was closed, Mr Gershkovich appeared in the glass defendants’ cage, smiling at fellow journalists and wearing a yellow sweater and blue jeans.

He was detained in March while on a reporting trip to the city of Yekaterinburg, about 2,000km (1,200 miles) east of Moscow.

Russia US Journalist
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court (mitry Serebryakov/AP/PA)

There was initial confusion about the outcome when the state news agency Tass reported the court had rejected Mr Gershkovich’s appeal, but it later changed its report to say the case was sent to the lower court.

The court proceedings are closed because prosecutors say details of the criminal case are classified. Mr Gershkovich last appeared in court in August when a judge ruled he must stay in jail until the end of November. Tuesday’s hearing stemmed from that decision.

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy made her fourth visit to Mr Gershkovich on Friday, two days after the reporter’s parents appeared at UN headquarters and called on world leaders to urge Russia to free him. Ms Tracy said later that Mr Gershkovich “remains strong and is keeping up with the news”, including his parents’ appeal.

“The plight of US citizens wrongfully detained in Russia remains a top priority for me, my team at the embassy, and the entire US government,” Ms Tracy told reporters outside court.

Russia’s Federal Security Service alleged Mr Gershkovich, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex”.

Russia US Journalist
US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy speaks to the media after a hearing on Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s case at the Moscow City Court on Tuesday (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP/PA)

Mr Gershkovich and the Journal deny the allegations, and the US government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not detailed any evidence to support the espionage charges.

He is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

Mr Gershkovich is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for US News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

Analysts have pointed out that Moscow may be using jailed Americans as bargaining chips after US-Russian tensions soared when Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At least two US citizens arrested in Russia in recent years — including WNBA star Brittney Griner — have been exchanged for Russians jailed in the US.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said it would consider a swap for Mr Gershkovich only after a verdict in his trial. In Russia, espionage trials can last for more than a year.