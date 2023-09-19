Prince of Wales hails Ecuador for ‘crucial’ work in climate change battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales hails Ecuador for ‘crucial’ work in climate change battle

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales holds an audience with President of Ecuador, Lasso Mendoza (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Prince of Wales has praised Ecuador for the “crucial” work the nation is doing in the battle against climate change.

The future king, in New York for his Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, began the final day of his two-day visit by holding a bilateral meeting with the President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso.

Ecuadorians voted in a recent referendum to ban oil drilling in Yasuní National Park, located within the Amazon rainforest, and one of the most biodiverse places in the world.

Royal visit to New York
The Prince of Wales arrives to hold an audience with the president of Ecuador (Peter Byrne/PA)

The country is also pursuing other measures to promote sustainability from protecting its waters to mobilising green finance.

The two men met at the British Consul General’s official residence at 50 UN Plaza overlooking the UN building and with panoramic views of the Hudson River, during the 78th UN General Assembly.

The president told William the environment had always been important to his country.

William, speaking in the shadow of an Andy Warhol print of Queen Elizabeth II, said, “It’s amazing. This is really important it is historic what you are doing.”

The prince also remarked on yesterday’s weather saying it was “pouring down” when he arrived on Monday to learn about a project to recreate oyster reefs in New York harbour.

With blue cloudless skies above Manhattan, William said: “We could have done with this weather.”

He went on to praise Ecuador for the “fantastic work” it has done for environment.

Although he admitted it takes a “business brain” to understand the finances.