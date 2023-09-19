Disney to invest nearly £50 billion in theme parks and cruises over 10 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Disney to invest nearly £50 billion in theme parks and cruises over 10 years

By Press Association
The Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment continues to do well for the company and it is investing further in parks and cruises (Alamy/PA)
The Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment continues to do well for the company and it is investing further in parks and cruises (Alamy/PA)

The Walt Disney Co is planning to invest approximately 60 billion dollars (£48.3 billion) into its theme parks and cruise lines over the next decade, as the company looks to continue growing one of its more successful business segments.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that the planned investment is nearly double what it spent in the previous 10-year period.

The Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment continues to do well for the company, with revenue rising 13% in its fiscal third quarter. That has helped to offset the struggles in its Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution unit, which saw revenue dip 1% in the period.

Disney is investing in its cruise line (Alamy/PA)

Disney is confident in its plans, saying in a prepared statement that it has seen growth following previous periods of significant investment, which included the additions of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure, Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, Avengers Campus at California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris.

It is also opening new Frozen-themed lands at its Hong Kong, Paris and Tokyo properties, along with a Zootopia-themed land in Shanghai.

And during a presentation at its Destination D23 event earlier this month, Disney made several parks announcements, including plans to create a new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge in Magic Kingdom and the reimagining of the Test Track ride at Epcot.

Disney’s theme parks have been a top priority for Bob Iger since he returned in November to take over the chief executive post from Bob Chapek.

The California-based company’s theme parks are widely viewed by industry experts as a critical component of its business. To that end, Mr Iger has been prioritising reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards and restoring their faith in the brand. Shortly after his return, changes rolled out at US parks.

While the company did not provide details on any specific plans it has for the 60 billion-dollar investment, it did say that “there is a deep well of stories” that have not been fully explored at its theme parks yet.

Disney said it has significant room to expand its theme parks further, with more than 1,000 acres of land for possible future development to expand theme park space across its existing sites. That is equal to about seven new Disneyland parks.

Some of the company’s cruise line plans are already in place, as it previously announced that it will be adding two ships in fiscal 2025 and another in 2026.