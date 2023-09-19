Woman to be prosecuted for contempt of court over alleged jury sign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman to be prosecuted for contempt of court over alleged jury sign

By Press Association
Trudi Warner from Walthamstow, east London, and supporters holding up signs outside the Old Bailey (PA)
Trudi Warner from Walthamstow, east London, and supporters holding up signs outside the Old Bailey (PA)

A 68-year-old woman is to be prosecuted for contempt of court after allegedly holding up a banner outside court calling on jurors to acquit Insulate Britain supporters, the Attorney General has announced.

Trudi Warner, 68, from Walthamstow in east London, was detained in March after allegedly targeting jurors in a trial at Inner London Crown Court before Judge Silas Reid.

Trudi Warner, 68, from Walthamstow, east London, and supporters holding up signs outside the Old Bailey in central London (Emily Pennink/PA)

In the trial, Judge Reid had instructed jurors to decide the case according to the law and evidence, and to set aside any views they might have about climate change and property insulation.

But on March 27, as members of the jury arrived at the court, Ms Warner allegedly held up a poster which stated: “Jurors, you have an absolute right to acquit a defendant according to your conscience.”

Now the Attorney General’s Office has released a statement confirming that legal proceedings would be launched against Ms Warner.

It said: “Contempt of court is a serious matter and the power to issue proceedings is used sparingly.

“When investigating potential contempt issues, the law officers assess whether the evidential test for the specific form of contempt is met.

“In this case, the law officers considered the deliberate act of doing something that interferes or creates a real risk of interference with the administration of justice, and whether it is in the public interest to begin proceedings for contempt.

“We can confirm the Solicitor General has determined to institute proceedings against Trudi Warner in the public interest, it will now be a matter for the court.”

It is understand that the case will be heard at the High Court on a date to be confirmed.

If convicted of contempt of court, Ms Warner could face a maximum penalty of two years in prison or a fine.