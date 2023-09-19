Colombian leader warns UN humanity is making itself extinct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Colombian leader warns UN humanity is making itself extinct

By Press Association
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro Urrego waits for audience noise to stop before he addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (Richard Drew/AP/PA)


Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro delivered an ominous prophecy on Tuesday, painting a grim picture of what lies ahead if nations fail to swiftly redesign the way humans live.

“It has been a year in which humanity lost and without hesitation has advanced the times of extinction,” he said in his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

“It would seem as though the global leadership has made enemies with life.”

Lately, Mr Petro has projected himself as a global leader on climate change — and reproached others for failing to fully heed its peril.

At Brazil’s Amazon Summit in July he called on his oil-producing neighbours to abandon fossil fuels, and asserted that allowing continued drilling while calling for a green transition is tantamount to being in denial.

At the UN, he said that what he called “the crisis of life” has already begun, as signalled by migration of climate refugees, and warned that in the coming half-century, their numbers will reach three billion.

His country, today covered by lush forests, will transform to desert, he said, and its people will decamp en masse, “no longer attracted by the sequins of the wealth, but by something simpler and more vital – water”.

Mr Petro said mankind has “dedicated itself to war”, which has distracted attention and resources from development goals and climate change, which he called “the mother of all crises”.

He finished by saying he wants his three grandchildren to live “far from apocalypse and the times of extinction”.

“I want them to live in the times in which the human being knew how to cease killing itself on the planet and managed, understanding its own cultural diversity, to fulfil the expansion of the virus of life through the stars of the universe.”