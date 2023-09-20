What the papers say – September 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – September 20

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Reports that the Prime Minister is set to water down some of the Government’s net zero pledges lead the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The story is carried by The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Express, with the PM expected to announce this week the pulling back on some of the Government’s green targets to make sure they are “proportionate”. The shifting targets could include delaying the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

Senior Tories have said any watering down of the net zero pledges would be the “greatest mistake” of Mr Sunak’s premiership, according to The Guardian.

Metro continues to cover the fallout from the allegations against Russell Brand, with the paper reporting a host of broadcasters and streaming sites have taken steps to distance themselves from the comedian.

Elsewhere, The Independent says France and Germany are pushing for the UK to re-join the EU under an “associate membership”, with the i reporting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has already ruled out taking up the offer if he wins the election.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star both lead with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan claiming children prefer being taught in temporary buildings rather than classrooms.

And The Sun dedicates its front page to coverage of the publication’s Who Cares Wins awards.