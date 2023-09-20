King and Queen to make postponed state visit to France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King and Queen to make postponed state visit to France

By Press Association
The King and Queen (PA)
The King and Queen are set to make a state visit to France on Wednesday, six months after the trip was postponed because of widespread rioting across the country.

Charles and Camilla were due to tour Paris and Bordeaux in March, but after violent nationwide demonstrations by those opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms, the trip was shelved.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France (Carl Court/PA)

The overseas tour was to be the King and his wife’s first state visit, but Germany – the second leg of the journey – became the historic first destination for the royal couple.

The royal couple will arrive in Paris on Wednesday afternoon and it is understood the programme for the state visit will remain broadly similar to events planned for the March trip.

President Macron is still expected to host a state banquet in honour of his royal guests.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement announcing the rescheduled trip: “The King and Queen will undertake a state visit to France, visiting Paris and Bordeaux, from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd September 2023.

“The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France.”

The decision to defer the state visit was taken after the French leader asked the British Government to postpone the trip, Downing Street said at the time.

Images of Bordeaux’s town hall set on fire by protesters, a few days before the trip was due to begin, were symbolic of the fury felt by some over Mr Macron’s reforms, and followed more than a week of daily protests.

French unions had also called for nationwide pension demonstrations, which would have coincided with Charles and Camilla’s planned visit in March.

President Macron spoke to the King on the phone on the morning the trip was cancelled after discussions between the UK and French governments.

The French leader later pushed through his unpopular reform, raising the state pension age from 62 to 64.