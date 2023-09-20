Series of legal challenges to Legacy Act to be mentioned at Belfast High Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Series of legal challenges to Legacy Act to be mentioned at Belfast High Court

By Press Association
The Royal Courts ofJustice where the High Court and the Court of Appeal sit in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
A series of legal challenges to the UK Government’s new legacy legislation are set to be mentioned at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast later.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act received royal assent on Monday despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish Government.

The most controversial aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

It will also halt future civil cases and inquests.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said the act provides a “real opportunity to deliver greater information, accountability and acknowledgement to victims and families”.

But multiple judicial review challenges to the act have been mounted on behalf of people who were bereaved in Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

Several people who had inquests, independent investigations or civil claims pending have backed the challenges.

Northern Ireland Troubles
Victims campaigner Raymond McCord (PA)

Legal firms Madden & Finucane, KRW Law, O Muirigh Solicitors, Phoenix Law and victims campaigner Raymond McCord are among those who have already announced legal action over the legislation.

On Tuesday, Mr McCord said he had a “constructive and positive” meeting with advisers to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“The Irish government has been made aware of my challenge to the Legacy Act as well as other victims’ challenges,” he said.

“No indication has been given around what action the Irish government will take.

“My legal team and I will concentrate on my case in court in Belfast.”

Ballymurphy inquest
Solicitor Padraig O Muirigh (PA)

Solicitor Padraig O Muirigh said his office lodged judicial review proceedings on behalf of four clients challenging the lawfulness of the act.

“Our office represents hundreds of individuals and families who will be adversely impacted by this draconian legislation,” he said.

“It is our view that the act is unlawful and is a clear breach of the European Convention of Human Rights, of which the British Government is a signatory, and international human rights standards.

“We will also be lodging applications to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg on behalf of individuals and families in the coming weeks.”