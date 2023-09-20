Man, 36, charged with murdering ‘dearly loved’ church warden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 36, charged with murdering ‘dearly loved’ church warden

By Press Association
Beryl Purdy, who died at her home in Broomfield, near Bridgwater, Somerset (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
A 36-year-old man has been charged with murdering a church warden at her Somerset home, police said.

David Parish, of no fixed address, is accused of murdering Beryl Purdy, 86, who died in Broomfield, near Bridgwater, on March 27.

He was initially sectioned under the Mental Health Act and then charged after being released from a secure mental health unit on Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

He will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Deb Hatch said: “This is a positive step in our investigation into the death of Beryl, known as Bez to her friends and family.

“Our thoughts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time and they continue to be supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

“We will continue to carry out our investigation and seek to provide the family with the justice they so rightly deserve. We hope this news will also be welcomed by the local community which we know Bez was a much-love member of.”

Police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at Mrs Purdy’s home at about 5.45pm on March 27. She was found seriously injured and died at the property.

In a statement, Mrs Purdy’s family said: “As a family, we are devastated to have lost a dearly loved wife, mother and granny.

“Bez was a caring person who would help anyone in need and was very much part of the village, being a church warden for 20 years.

“We will miss her very much and we are all struggling to understand why this happened to such a lovely person.”