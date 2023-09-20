Almost 1,000 people throw wellies at the same time in Irish world record attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost 1,000 people throw wellies at the same time in Irish world record attempt

By Press Association
People take part in a Guinness World Record attempt at the most people throwing wellies. (PA)
Almost 1,000 people have tried to beat a world record by throwing wellies into the air at the same time.

The effort took place just after noon on Wednesday as attendees at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska in Co Laois were rounded up and shepherded into a nearby field.

Children stood at the front and clutched wellies as they waited for the required number to be gathered.

Independent adjudicators attended the bid, organised by a rural group representing young people, and the total number of people taking part – including Ireland’s minister for agriculture Charlie McConalogue – was 995.

The effort will be assessed by Guinness officials over the coming weeks to confirm a new world record.

Macra national president Elaine Houlihan celebrates after 995 people took part in a Guinness World Record attempt at the most people throwing wellies (Niall Carson/PA)

Elaine Houlihan, president of the youth farming group Macra, thanked those taking part.

She said: “As I always say, if you don’t ask, you don’t get, and the worst answer you can get is no.

“So when I came down I was a bit worried, I’m not going to lie. But I was confident. I needed to get the shoulder to the wheel to get people down here and I did.”

Asked why she did it, she said she wanted to bring a “buzz” to Macra.

She added: “I spent so many hours flicking through the Guinness world book of records as a young girl, sitting below in my kitchen or in the sitting room, but now I can flick through it and know we made history.”

Organisers said the wellies needed to be thrown at the same time to beat the record (Niall Carson/PA)

More than 66,000 people attended the Ploughing on the first day of the event, braving dreary weather conditions to see a showcase of farming and rural life.

Machinery and farming equipment is on display, as well as political tents with promises of various policies. Posters of local, national and European politicians line the roads leading to the Ploughing.

Ms Houlihan said the current record for welly throwing is set at 792 and was done by a group of young farmers at an agriculture show in England.

“We had to purchase the wellies but we’re after getting sponsorship now in the meanwhile – that’s going to cover the cost,” she said.

“They are the most stylish wellies you will ever see and if they’re not the trend at Electric Picnic next year, I’d be very disappointed.”

“They look well in the air,” she said, adding that the crocodile and hippo wellies “look lovely”.

Macra volunteers are going to clean the boots and pair them up before donating them to schools and Ukrainian families.