Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin has pivoted the country towards China (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has pivoted the country towards China (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China in October during the Belt and Road Summit.

Speaking after a meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Moscow, Mr Putin said Russia and China are “integrating our ideas of creating a large Eurasian space”, noting that China’s Belt and Road initiative is a part of that.

The initiative is a huge programme in which Beijing has been expanding its influence in developing regions through infrastructure projects.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Mr Putin has pivoted the country towards China, selling it more energy, and increasingly carrying out joint military exercises.

Vladimir Putin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi
Vladimir Putin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

China has adopted a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine and even denounced western sanctions against Moscow.

It also accused Nato and the United States of provoking Mr Putin’s military action and declared last year that it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia.

On Tuesday, senior Russian security official, Nikolai Patrushev, called for a closer policy co-ordination between Moscow and Beijing to counter what he described as western efforts to contain them as he hosted the Chinese foreign minister for security talks.

The Kremlin has continuously expressed support for Beijing as Russia and China have grown closer as their relations with the West deteriorate.

Mr Wang arrived in Russia on Monday on a four-day visit following his talks with US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser in Malta over the weekend.