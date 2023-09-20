Airbnb says it is cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airbnb says it is cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 in 2023

By Press Association
Airbnb said that later this year it will begin verifying all listings in its top five markets (Alamy/PA)
Airbnb said that later this year it will begin verifying all listings in its top five markets (Alamy/PA)

Airbnb said it is cracking down on fake listings, which are emerging as a major problem for customers of the short-term rental site.

The company said it has removed 59,000 fake listings and prevented another 157,000 from joining the platform this year.

Fake listings and high cleaning fees are among several issues that Airbnb said that its users highlighted in a company survey.

The San Francisco company said more than 260,000 listings have lowered or removed cleaning fees this year, since it gave consumers the means to sort listings in order of all-in pricing.

Airbnb says the change in how prices are displayed discourages hosts from touting low prices but piling on extra fees. However, only about one third of Airbnb renters are using it.

“We got a lot of feedback that Airbnb is not as affordable as it used to be,” chief executive Brian Chesky said in an interview.

The pricing changes are starting work, he said, and more measures are in the works.

One of those is “seasonal dynamic pricing” — technology that would help hosts adjust prices more often, like airlines and hotels do.

Mr Chesky said that will encourage hosts to cut prices during the off-season, but it could also help them raise peak prices.

Brian Chesky
Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s chief executive (Alamy/PA)

Airbnb also said that later this year it will begin verifying all listings in its top five markets including the US and the UK to combat an outbreak of fakes.

Fraudulent listings create refunds and rebooking costs for Airbnb “but the biggest risk is to our reputation”, Mr Chesky said. “If you can’t trust when you book an Airbnb that it’s real and you’re going to like it, then you’re going to stay in a hotel.”

The company plans to use AI to help it verify listings in those top five countries.

It will have hosts go inside the property and open the Airbnb app. GPS will verify they are at the correct address, and AI will be used to compare live photos with pictures that the host uses on the listing.

Properties in the US, UK, Canada, France and Australia that pass the test will get a “verified” icon on their listings starting in February.

The company said it will verify listings in 30 more countries starting late next year.