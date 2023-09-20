Health services involved in transgender woman’s care ‘underfunded’, coroner says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Health services involved in transgender woman’s care ‘underfunded’, coroner says

By Press Association
Undated family handout photo of Alice Litman, who had been waiting to receive gender affirming healthcare for 1,023 days when she died, her family have said. Issue date: Monday September 18, 2023.
Undated family handout photo of Alice Litman, who had been waiting to receive gender affirming healthcare for 1,023 days when she died, her family have said. Issue date: Monday September 18, 2023.

An inquest held into the death of a trans young woman has revealed how services involved in her care are all “underfunded and insufficiently resourced”, a coroner has said.

Alice Litman, 20, had been waiting to receive gender affirming healthcare for 1,023 days when she died on May 26 2022 in Brighton, the family said, ahead of her inquest which began on Monday.

An inquest into her death was heard over three days at Sussex County Cricket Ground in Hove.

On the final day, September 20, coroner Sarah Clarke said she would be considering a prevention of future deaths report and would be adjourning the inquest to give a narrative conclusion in two weeks’ time.

Addressing the inquest, Ms Clarke said: “It’s extremely important we recognise how important these issues are not just here in Brighton and Hove but everywhere.”

During the inquest, evidence was heard from The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, which ran gender identity services Ms Litman was referred to, Surrey & Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services), WellBN, Ms Litman’s GP at the time of her death and online transgender clinic, GenderGP.

After hearing the evidence, the coroner said: “It seems to me all the services are underfunded and insufficiently resourced for the level of need the society we live in now presents.”

Issues Ms Clarke will consider include Ms Litman’s previous suicide attempts and transition in 2019, waiting lists and inability to access hormone treatment and the importance of being discharged by children’s mental health services to adult mental health services and the impact it had on her mental health in terms of her transition.

Alice Litman Inquest
Alice Litman, who had been waiting to receive gender affirming healthcare for 1,023 days when she died (Family/PA)

Previously the inquest heard that transgender people are being let down by “extraordinarily long” NHS waiting lists, which are causing a “travesty” of self-harm and suicide.

Ms Litman’s mother, Dr Caroline Litman told the court on Monday she believed her daughter’s death was “preventable with access to the right support”.

The court heard Ms Litman, originally from Surrey, first told her sister she felt she was a woman in September 2018 and went to see a doctor about her gender identity later that year.

It was also heard Ms Litman had been receiving hormone treatment privately at the time of her death.

Sophie Walker, who represented Ms Litman’s family at the inquest, said it was significant Ms Litman was not on testosterone blockers and she became increasingly distressed by that.

On September 20 at the inquest, Ms Walker said: “In effect the system in place to provide healthcare for trans youth does not exist.

“It is not able to be accessed at the time when they need it, or when they need it the most.”

Healthcare providers The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, which ran the gender identity clinic Ms Litman was referred to, and her GP WellBN, told the inquest there was no denial of lifesaving emergency treatment but accepted there was a delay.

– Samaritans can be called on 116 123, or emailed at jo@samaritans.org