Suppressing negative thoughts may be good for mental health, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Suppressing negative thoughts may be good for mental health, study suggests

By Press Association
Researchers trained 120 volunteers worldwide to suppress thoughts about negative events that worried them (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Researchers trained 120 volunteers worldwide to suppress thoughts about negative events that worried them (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Suppressing negative thoughts might be good for your mental health after all, a new study suggests.

The findings contradict the commonly-held belief that ignoring these thoughts means they stay in our unconscious mind, influencing our behaviour and wellbeing.

University of Cambridge researchers at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit trained 120 volunteers worldwide to suppress thoughts about negative events that worried them.

They found that not only did these become less vivid, but that the mental health of those in the study also improved.

Professor Michael Anderson said: “We’re all familiar with the Freudian idea that if we suppress our feelings or thoughts, then these thoughts remain in our unconscious, influencing our behaviour and wellbeing perniciously.

“The whole point of psychotherapy is to dredge up these thoughts so one can deal with them and rob them of their power.

“In more recent years, we’ve been told that suppressing thoughts is intrinsically ineffective and that it actually causes people to think the thought more – it’s the classic idea of ‘don’t think about a pink elephant’.”

When Covid-19 appeared in 2020, like many researchers, Prof Anderson wanted to see how his own research could be used to help people through the pandemic.

Dr Zulkayda Mamat – at the time a PhD student in Prof Anderson’s lab and at Trinity College, Cambridge – said: “Because of the pandemic, we were seeing a need in the community to help people cope with surging anxiety.

“There was already a mental health crisis, a hidden epidemic of mental health problems, and this was getting worse.

“So with that backdrop, we decided to see if we could help people cope better.”

In the study, each person was asked to think of a number of scenarios that might occur in their lives over the next two years – 20 negative fears and worries they were afraid might happen,  and 20 positive hopes and dreams.

For each scenario, they were to provide a cue word and a key detail.

Each event was rated on a number of points, vividness, likelihood of occurrence, distance in the future, level of anxiety or joy about the event, frequency of thought, degree of current concern, long-term impact, and emotional intensity.

The volunteers also completed questionnaires to assess their mental health.

Then, over Zoom, Dr Mamat took each participant through the 20-minute training, which included 12 no-imagine and 12 imagine trials, where they were asked to either vividly think, or stop thinking about an event, after being given a cue word.

At the end of the third day and three months later, the volunteers were once again asked to rate each event on vividness, level of anxiety, and emotional intensity.

According to the study, at both points the volunteers reported that suppressed events were less vivid and less fearful. They also found themselves thinking about these events less.

Dr Mamat said: “It was very clear that those events that participants practised suppressing were less vivid, less emotionally anxiety-inducing, than the other events and that overall, participants improved in terms of their mental health.

“But we saw the biggest effect among those participants who were given practice at suppressing fearful, rather than neutral, thoughts.”

According to the findings, suppressing thoughts even improved mental health among those with likely post-traumatic stress disorder.

Among those with post-traumatic stress who suppressed negative thoughts, their negative mental health scores fell on average by 16%, whereas positive mental health scores increased by almost 10%.

In general, people with worse mental health symptoms at the start of the study improved more after suppression training, but only if they suppressed their fears.

The researchers also report that one participant was so impressed by the technique that she taught her daughter and her own mother how to do it.

Funded by the Medical Research Council of the United Kingdom, and the Mind Science Foundation, the findings are published in the Science Advances journal.