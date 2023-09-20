Zelensky denounces Russia as ‘a terrorist state’ at UN Security Council meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky denounces Russia as ‘a terrorist state’ at UN Security Council meeting

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a high level Security Council meeting during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday (Craig Ruttle/AP/PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia as “a terrorist state” at the UN Security Council in New York.

Mr Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov avoided each other on Wednesday with Mr Zelensky leaving the meeting before Mr Lavrov arrived.

Mr Zelensky called Russia “a terrorist state” while Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia sat facing him.

Mr Zelensky left before Mr Lavrov’s arrival, which came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was accusing Russia of having “shredded” key provisions of the UN Charter.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during the Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Wednesday (Mary Altaffer/AP/PA)

Mr Lavrov, in turn, reiterated his country’s claims that Kyiv has oppressed Russian speakers in eastern areas, violating the UN charter and getting a pass on it from the US and other western countries.

Before Mr Zelensky’s arrival, Mr Nebenzia objected to a speaking order that put the Ukrainian president before the council’s members, including Russia.

There is a long history of delegates walking out on rival nations’ speeches in the council and other UN bodies, and it is not unusual for speakers to duck in and out of Security Council meetings for reasons as simple as scheduling.

The group’s member countries must have a presence during meetings but can fill their seats with any accredited diplomat.

Ukraine is not a member but was invited to speak. Ahead of the meeting, Mr Zelensky suggested that UN members needed to ask themselves why Russia still has a place on a council intended to maintain international peace and security.