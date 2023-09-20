Family of murdered teenager say their lives will never be complete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family of murdered teenager say their lives will never be complete

By Press Association
Terrell Marshall-Williams, 16, who died after being found with stab wounds (West Midlands Police/PA)
Terrell Marshall-Williams, 16, who died after being found with stab wounds (West Midlands Police/PA)

The family of a teenager murdered in Wolverhampton have said their “lives will never be complete without him”.

Terrell Marshall-Williams, 16, died after being found with stab wounds in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at around 4.30pm on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said in a statement released by West Midlands Police on Wednesday: “There are no words to express the pain and suffering having Terrell taken from us has caused.

“He had just begun finding his way in life and how he fitted into this world, we loved him unconditionally and our lives will never be complete without him.”

West Midlands Police previously said a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at around lunchtime on Tuesday.

It follows the arrests of two other men, both aged 22, on suspicion of the same offence.

The force said a 39-year-old man who was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

West Midlands Police said: “We know this death has been upsetting and deeply unsettling for many in our community.

“Our officers were among those who provided first aid and CPR at the scene on Monday afternoon and their thoughts and those of the Wolverhampton Police team remain with the family and friends who have lost a beloved child.

“We know many people have been affected by this incident and keeping your children safe is a priority for us.”