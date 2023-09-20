Company director to run 1,000 miles across year to raise Alzheimer’s awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Company director to run 1,000 miles across year to raise Alzheimer’s awareness

By Press Association
PJ Scott is running 1,000 miles to raise money for an Alzheimer’s charity (PJ Scott/PA)
PJ Scott is running 1,000 miles to raise money for an Alzheimer’s charity (PJ Scott/PA)

A company director has battled “horrendous” 33C heat and different time zones as part of his goal to complete 1,000 miles of running to raise funds for an Alzheimer’s charity.

PJ Scott, who is based in London, started the challenge to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society at the start of the year, spurred on by seeing the effect vascular dementia has had on his 84-year-old father Peter Scott.

The latter, who resides in a care home, was diagnosed with the condition roughly 10 to 11 years ago, which is currently in the “very late stages”.

Two men sitting next to each other
PJ Scott and his father (PJ Scott/PA)

“There was very few tell tale signs at the start of it and he was in a bit of denial about it,” the 39-year-old told the PA news agency, on World Alzheimer’s Day.

“When we eventually put him in a home, which was one of the toughest decisions we had to make, he’d tell us – ‘why did you put me in a home? I’m absolutely fine’, even though he’d been getting up at three in the morning, walking around in his boxer shorts in the snow.

“He’s not going to see that point of view and he’s now at a point where he probably doesn’t know who we are most of the time, so I’ve seen a broad spectrum over the past 10/11 years which has inspired me to raise money for a good cause.”

Man holding medal and looking at the camera
PJ Scott taking part in the Brighton Marathon (PJ Scott/PA)

So far, Mr Scott has clocked up 765 miles, mainly through taking on a plethora of marathons including the Tokyo Marathon in March and the Brighton and London Marathons in April.

He said that the Richmond Marathon he completed in September was “horrendous”, due to the 33C heat.

“I ended up walking the last three miles and I managed to meet this guy called Jack and we got chatting about how hard the race was,” he said.

Two men with pints
PJ Scott endured hot weather in the Richmond marathon but also got to have a pint in the last few miles (PJ Scott/PA)

“Somebody had turned an old horse trailer into a pop-up bar and we walked past it on 21 miles, I just looked at him and said: ‘Do you want to get a pint?’

“We ended up doing the last three miles running across the finish line with a pint, which was fantastic.”

He said that support from his family and friends, with some joining him in countries as far as Tokyo, has been “amazing”.

He added that donations, comments and support in person from the public has been “fantastic” and has made training days when it is “peeing down with rain outside or very cold” more bearable.

Man with his tongue out
Mr Scott has taken on a series of marathons as part of the feat (PJ Scott/PA)

Some have even reached out to him when he has written about his challenge on social media to ask for advice about how to help their loved ones who have dementia.

He added: “The one thing I would say that is universal is that when you’re wearing an Alzheimer’s vest and running anywhere in the world, people will know what that is and will cheer you on.”

The next marathon on the cards for Mr Scott is the Chicago Marathon in October.

Mr Scott’s fundraising page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/alzheimers-society-dementia