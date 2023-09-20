‘Zoo poo’ could save NHS £1bn a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Zoo poo’ could save NHS £1bn a year

By Press Association
Researchers have suggested that viruses which occur naturally in animal poo could be used to treat diabetic foot ulcers and save the NHS £1bn a year (Handout/PA)
Viruses found in the poo of endangered animals could be used to treat diabetic foot ulcers and save the NHS £1 billion a year, researchers have suggested.

A team from the University of Sheffield said naturally occurring viruses in the poo – known as bacteriophage or phages – could be included in dressings applied to untreatable ulcers with further research.

There are thousands of different types of phages, which selectively target and kill bacteria, even in instances when antibiotics do not work. Phage therapy was first discovered in the early 20th century.

The research team, led by Professor Graham Stafford, used poo from various animals, including Guinea baboons, lemurs and Visayan pigs, which are housed at Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP).

Prof Stafford, who is chairman of molecular microbiology at the University of Sheffield, said: “Despite the smell, it turns out that the faecal matter of endangered species could hold the key to killing infectious bacteria that are otherwise resistant to antibiotics.”

He added that the team is “working hard” to develop the faecal matter “into viable treatments for patients whose next option is the loss of a toe, foot or leg”.

“Importantly, the treatment could also help reduce costs of about £1 billion per year to the NHS,” Prof Stafford said.

According to Diabetes UK, about 4.3 million people are living with a diabetes diagnosis.

NHS England estimates around 10% of patients will develop a foot ulcer at some point in their lives.

Prof Stafford said his team’s work “is part of a wider drive in UK bioscience to find new antimicrobials to combat the major global challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR)”.

AMR, or antibiotic resistance, led to the death of about 1.27 million people across the world in 2019, according to a report by The Lancet.

Last month, the Government announced a £210 million investment to fight the issue on a global scale.

During a visit to India, Health Secretary Steve Barclay described AMR as a “silent killer” that “poses a significant threat to people’s health around the world and here in the UK”.

A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in April said its surveillance of antibiotic resistance in the European region, which included data from 2021, showed “high percentages of resistance to last-line antibiotics” in a number of countries.

Prof Stafford said: “We have been searching for new treatments for antibiotic resistance for a while and we are the first to look for such a virus in zoo poo.

“We look forward to the poo pick-up, which the wonderful team at the zoo place in a cool box in a fridge for us.

“It’s a delight that endangered species are contributing to such a positive and powerful purpose. It provides an ever stronger reason to conserve endangered animals.

“The biodiversity they harbour potentially includes new cures for a range of infectious diseases and we believe this is the tip of the iceberg in this area.”

The team said phage therapy has been used in the UK a “handful of times”, primarily to treat sepsis, although it is not yet licensed for medical use.

However, it is used in the likes of Georgia, Russia and Poland, and the method is also the subject of clinical trials approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.

Dr Dinesh Selvarajah, consultant physician at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: “Unfortunately, I see many patients with diabetic foot disease in my clinic.

“Treating infections more effectively will have a significant impact on lowering the risk of amputations.”

Research is ongoing to discover phages from different sources.