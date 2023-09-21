What the papers say – September 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – September 21

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cutting “unacceptable costs” for households by delaying net zero targets again leads the nation’s news agenda on Thursday.

The story features in The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and The Times who covered Mr Sunak’s announcement that he will relax rules on petrol cars and gas boilers.

The Daily Mail relays Mr Sunak’s “vow” to spare families of the “ruinous cost of net zero”, while the i calls it an “election gamble” and the Independent says “Tories are at war” over the Prime Minister’s “betrayal” of his net zero pledge.

The Sun claims a campaign victory with the Prime Minister’s delay on net zero targets, saying Mr Sunak has given the public “a brake”.

The Guardian says Mr Sunak’s net zero U-turn is a “green bonfire” as he attempts to close the poll gap on Labour before the general election.

The Financial Times looks into the business backlash on Mr Sunak’s net zero U-turn.

Meanwhile, the Mirror reports on nuclear test veterans who are launching a “last-ditch” court battle to end a 70-year “MoD cover up”.

The Metro runs with a story on James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables who has been granted a chance at parole, with the victim’s mother claiming he “is likely to kill another child”.

And the Daily Star says “boffins in Japan with nothing better to do” have found that froth on beer makes it taste better.