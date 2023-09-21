Inquest opens into death of Army officer after incident on Cyprus RAF base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquest opens into death of Army officer after incident on Cyprus RAF base

By Press Association
General view of RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus (Joe Giddens/PA)
The inquest into the death of an Army officer who was hit by a car driven by a US serviceman on an RAF base in Cyprus will begin on Thursday in the country.

Colour Sergeant Anthony Oxley, who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, was on deployment in June 2016 when he was involved in the crash at the RAF Akrotiri base.

The 40-year-old, from Ryhill, near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was riding a motorbike when he collided with a Toyota Corolla driven by a US serviceman and later died at a Cypriot hospital.

An inquest hearing into his death is expected to begin on the island on Thursday after it was adjourned in June.

A 2018 inquest in the UK recorded a narrative verdict, that CSgt Oxley’s death had been caused by multiple blunt force injuries to his head, as a result of a road traffic collision.

But his widow, Sally Oxley, is appealing for a new inquest there to look into witness accounts of his death earlier this year.

Anthony Oxley left behind a daughter and three stepchildren (Family handout/PA)

Mrs Oxley previously said she had been left in the dark about the details of how her husband died.

In April, her legal team submitted a request to the attorney general for England and Wales, seeking permission to go to the High Court and appeal for a fresh inquest.

Sgt Oxley died on a Cyprus RAF base when he was hit by a car driven by a US serviceman (Family handout/PA)

KRW Law, which represent Mrs Oxley, said the US Air Force took charge of the investigation and few details were made public, even though Mr Oxley’s death happened within British sovereign territory.

Mrs Oxley, 45, told the PA news agency that she was told during a meeting with a US general that the US serviceman involved in the accident would face no charges and that was “the end of the matter”.

She said she has been left with “many unanswered questions” after the “cursory” inquest in 2018.

Christopher Stanley, of KRW Law, said there were discrepancies in the evidence between witnesses and a new inquest was “in the interests of justice”.

An inquest hearing will take place in Cyprus on Thursday (Family handout/PA)

Mrs Oxley, from Barnsley, said: “I know the outcome’s never going to be changed but my husband didn’t serve 21 years for them just to say he died by blunt force.

“It’s not good enough.”