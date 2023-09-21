On This Day in 2008 – United States end European dominance with Ryder Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2008 – United States end European dominance with Ryder Cup win

By Press Association
Europe team captain Nick Faldo shows his dejection as the United States win the Ryder Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Europe team captain Nick Faldo shows his dejection as the United States win the Ryder Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

The United States ended Europe’s dominance to win the Ryder Cup for the first time in nine years on this day in 2008.

Paul Azinger’s team claimed victory by an emphatic 16.5–11.5 score at Valhalla Golf Club, with Jim Furyk hitting the winning point on the 17th to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez.

It ended Europe’s run of winning three consecutive Ryder Cups and left team captain Nick Faldo facing plenty of scrutiny for his controversial picks on the final day in Kentucky.

The USA established a lead from the morning foursomes on Friday and concluded day one with a three-point lead following the afternoon four-ball.

An evenly contested day two saw America hold a 9-7 advantage at the end of Saturday going into the singles matches on Sunday.

Europe team captain Faldo decided to bottom-load his best players for the Sunday singles, with Padraig Harrington, the Open and USPGA champion, held back for the last match.

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were amongst the last groups out at Valhalla.

Golf – 37th Ryder Cup – USA v Europe – Day Three – Valhalla Golf Club
The USA’s Jim Furyk celebrates his singles victory over Miguel Angel Jimenez (Nick Potts/PA)

It backfired badly for Faldo with Anthony Kim beating Sergio Garcia in the opening singles before Kenny Perry, Boo Weekley and JB Holmes got USA on a winning streak.

It left the fate of the Ryder Cup down to Furyk, who beat Jimenez two and one to ensure America got their hands back on the trophy with McDowell, Poulter, Westwood and Harrington still out on the green.

“We are talking about fractions between these two teams. If we could get it to the last four guys – that was the risk I guess we took,” Faldo reflected.

“We gave our heart and soul. The golf was fantastic and this particular week they have done us. Everybody has given 100 per cent and that’s all you can do.”