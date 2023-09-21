Ryder Cup by the numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ryder Cup by the numbers

By Press Association
Zach Johnson, left, and Luke Donald lead their teams into Ryder Cup battle later this month (Adam Davy/PA)
Zach Johnson, left, and Luke Donald lead their teams into Ryder Cup battle later this month (Adam Davy/PA)

Europe take on the United States in the Ryder Cup in Rome from September 29.

Here, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the contest.

3 – this year’s renewal at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club is only the third time the competition has been staged in continental Europe, following 2018 in Paris and 1997 at Valderrama.

44 – it is the 44th staging of the Ryder Cup overall.

27 – wins for the United States, who dominated 18-3 against Great Britain and Ireland up to 1977 but trail 11-9 in the modern-day contest against Europe. There have been two ties, in 1969 and 1989.

14 1/2 – points required to win the trophy outright. America would retain the trophy with a 14-14 draw.

12 – American Phil Mickelson holds the record for the most Ryder Cup appearances.

Phil Mickelson, left, and Sergio Garcia at the 2021 Ryder Cup
Phil Mickelson, left, and Sergio Garcia are Ryder Cup record holders (Anthony Behar/PA)

28 1/2 – Europe’s Sergio Garcia has won the most points in the event’s history. He is also the only teenager to play in the contest.

6 – holes in one in Ryder Cup history, the first in 1973 by Peter Butler and the most recent in 2006 by Scott Verplank – the only American to achieve the feat – and Europe’s Paul Casey.

8 & 7 – the record margin of victory in an 18-hole match, by Americans Tom Kite over Howard Clark in 1989 and Fred Couples over Ian Woosnam in 1997. The European record is 7 & 5.

15 – Spanish duo Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal played as a Ryder Cup pairing on a record 15 occasions, winning 12 points.

Seve Ballesteros, front, and Jose Maria Olazabal at the 1989 Ryder Cup
Seve Ballesteros, front, and Jose Maria Olazabal won 12 points in 15 appearances as a pairing (PA)

6 – the USA team contains six of the world’s top 10. That includes number one Scottie Scheffler, although Europe have the next three in the rankings in Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland.

81 – Europe’s Nicolai Hojgaard is the lowest-ranked player in Rome, one place lower than Europe team-mate Ludvig Aberg. Rickie Fowler, at 25, is the lowest-ranked American.

16 – world number 16 Cameron Young is the highest-ranked player to miss out on this year’s event.

10 1/2 – points won by both captains in their respective playing careers. Europe’s Luke Donald played 15 matches across four European wins in 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012 while American skipper Zach Johnson played 16 times in five appearances from 2006 to 2016.