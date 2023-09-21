Russia strikes hit cities across Ukraine, killing at least two people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Russia strikes hit cities across Ukraine, killing at least two people

By Press Association
Air alerts sounded again and again in Kyiv as a massive Russian attack on at least six cities across Ukraine killed at least two people, started fires and wounded at least 21.

The attack carried out on the International Day of Peace coincided with the United Nations General Assembly summit in New York, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech and presented a Ukrainian “peace formula”.

It also came as Poland said it will stop transferring any more of its own weapons to Ukraine as it modernises its own military.

Russia Ukraine War
Emergency services at the scene of a Russian attack in Cherkasy (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the decision is not related to a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports, nor will it affect weapons transfers through Poland.

A dispute about whether Ukrainian grain should be allowed to enter the domestic markets of Poland and other European Union countries has pushed the tight relationship between Kyiv and Warsaw to its lowest point since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

“We are no longer transferring any weapons to Ukraine because now we will arm ourselves with the most modern weapons,” Mr Morawiecki said in an interview with private TV broadcaster Polsat News late on Wednesday.

He stressed that Poland will defend its economic interests but added that the dispute over grain imports will not harm Ukraine’s security. He said a Nato and US hub in the Polish city of Rzeszow used for transporting weapons into Ukraine will not be affected.

“We are not going to risk the security of Ukraine,” he said.

Poland has transferred large amounts of its older weapons to Ukraine and has been upgrading its own inventory with new equipment purchased from South Korea and other countries.

The missile attack was Russia’s largest since August 15 and came a day after reports of sabotage at a Russian military airfield in Chkalovsk near Moscow.

Russia Ukraine War
Emergency services workers tackle a fire following a Russian attack in Cherkasy (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

In the southern city of Kherson, near the front lines, two people were killed in Thursday’s attacks and at least five were injured when a strike hit a residential building, said regional Governor Oleksand Prokudin.

Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including a nine-year-old girl, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said, and some residential and commercial buildings were damaged.

At least six strikes hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure, said regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. The city’s mayor added that two people had been taken to hospital.

Seven were injured and at least one person was rescued from under rubble in Cherkasy, in central Ukraine, according to Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s internal affairs minister.

An industrial zone was hit in the western region of Lviv, damaging buildings and starting a fire, but no information on casualties was immediately available, Mr Klymenko added.

Regional governor Vitalii Koval reported strikes in the city of Rivne, in the north-west region of the same name, without immediately providing details.