Swan on the line disrupts train operator for second day in a row

By Press Association September 21 2023, 11.17am

Services between Clapham Junction and Wimbledon were affected (Victoria Jones/PA) A train operator is being disrupted by a swan for the second day in a row. South Western Railway said "a swan on the line" is affecting services in south-west London between Clapham Junction and Wimbledon. This issue caused a number of services to be cancelled and delayed on Thursday morning. ⚠️ A swan on the line is affecting the railway between Clapham Junction and Wimbledon.Trains may be delayed or revised because of this problem.More information: https://t.co/imkvCCexC2— SWR Help (@SW_Help) September 21, 2023 One of the affected passengers was reportedly a judge who was late for a hearing at Guildford Crown Court. It comes a day after South Western Railway was disrupted by a swan on the line between Kingston and Hampton Wick, also in south-west London. Asked on social media platform X – formerly known as Twitter – if the same swan was responsible for both incidents, the operator replied: "no I don't think so". In June, a major section of the £19 billion Elizabeth line between Heathrow Airport in west London and Abbey Wood in south-east London was blocked because of a swan. Reports of animals on train tracks usually lead to services being stopped or running at reduced speeds. South Western Railway services were also disrupted on Thursday by a points failure at Woking, Surrey and a signalling fault between Bournemouth, Dorset and Brockenhurst, Hampshire.