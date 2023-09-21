Novice runner completes seven marathons in seven days for wild fish charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Novice runner completes seven marathons in seven days for wild fish charity

By Press Association
Lucca Froud set out from Marble Arch in London (University of Bristol/PA)
Lucca Froud set out from Marble Arch in London (University of Bristol/PA)

A student who started running earlier this year has completed seven marathons in seven days to raise funds for a wild fish charity.

Lucca Froud, 20, began his feat in Marble Arch, London, and ran 200 miles to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris in a bid to raise £35,000 for Wildfish.

He was inspired to take up the challenge after a meeting with Nick Measham, chief executive of the charity, which campaigns to protect fish and their waters.

The politics and international relations student from London, who studies at the University of Bristol, is a keen footballer but only started running in January.

Mr Froud, who completed his adventure with his girlfriend’s support on September 19, described it as the “best and worst thing” he had ever done – battling calf and knee injuries as well as “relentless hot weather”.

He said: “At times it felt impossible, but we found a way to make it happen.

“Knowing that you aren’t doing it just for yourself, but for something important and to make your family and your girlfriend’s family proud, makes it easier.

“The support from friends and family and people online has been amazing too.

“We walked the last few miles to the Arc de Triomphe just taking it all in – we kept looking at each other like ‘this is really happening, we are really going to do it’.”

Mr Froud ran for around five hours each day during the challenge, finishing in Paris at 5pm on Tuesday.

He has raised around £8,000 for Wildfish and hopes more donations will be received this week.

Describing his inspiration for the challenge, Mr Froud said he had “loved” spending most summers fishing off the beach in Dorset.

He recalled swimming among hundreds of sea bass along the shoreline of the beach, adding that fishing and swimming with fish were two of the things he enjoyed most in life.

“Unfortunately, as things stand, my children likely won’t have the chance to experience them,” Mr Froud added.

“If you really believe in something, you should do what you can to help. Climate change is the most significant threat to humans and the natural world.

“Central to preventing it is our natural waters, our ocean and our rivers. Aside from being incredibly beautiful ecosystems, they’re incredible carbon sinks, so it’s in everyone’s collective interest to protect them.”

Wildfish, which is based in Salisbury, Wiltshire, has been a charity since 2008 and aims to conserve freshwater fish species and their habitats.

Mr Measham, chief executive of the charity, said: “We hope that Lucca’s enthusiasm for wild fish conservation and this remarkable test of endurance will help to raise awareness of the urgent need for change.”

The fundraising page for Mr Froud’s challenge is www.justgiving.com/page/lucca-froud-londontoparis-7in7