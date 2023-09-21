In Pictures: King delivers historic address to French senate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: King delivers historic address to French senate

By Press Association
The King takes his seat during a visit to address parliamentarians in the Senate Chamber (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The King takes his seat during a visit to address parliamentarians in the Senate Chamber (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The King has pledged to do whatever he can to strengthen the “indispensable relationship” between the UK and France in a historic address to the nation’s senate.

Charles became the only British monarch ever to speak from the French senate chamber on the second day of his state visit to Paris and Bordeaux.

In a speech delivered in English and French, the King told of the “friendship and warm familiarity” between the two countries, as well as the unity on issues such as climate change and foreign military aggression.

King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Two
The King addresses parliamentarians in the Senate Chamber, at Luxembourg Palace in Paris (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Two
Charles became the only British monarch ever to speak from the French senate chamber (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Two
The King told of the ‘friendship and warm familiarity’ between the two countries (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Two
The King, watched by the President of the Senate, Mr Gerard Larcher, and the President of the National Assembly, Mrs Yael Braun-Pivet, signing the visitors book (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Meanwhile, the Queen and Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, launched a new Franco-British literary prize at the Bibliotheque Nationale de France.

King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Two
Queen Camilla makes a speech during her visit to the Bibliotheque nationale de France in Paris (Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Two
The Queen speaks with Celia Imrie during the launch of a new UK-France literary prize, the Entente Litteraire Prize (Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Two
Brigitte Macron smiles as she holds an Asterix page during a visit to the Bibliotheque nationale de France (Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Two
(Chris Jackson/PA)
King Charles III State Visit to France – Day Two
The Queen played table tennis next to the King and Brigitte Macron, during a visit to a local youth sports association in Saint-Denis (Hannah McKay/PA)
The Queen plays table tennis
(Hannah McKay/PA)
The Queen and Brigitte Macron posed with young athletes (Hannah McKay/PA)
The Queen and Brigitte Macron posed with young athletes (Hannah McKay/PA)
The King took part in arts and crafts
The King took part in arts and crafts with the Mayor of Aubervilliers, Karine Franclet (left), and students (Yui Mok/PA)
Charles and Camilla also paid a visit to the central Paris Flower Market (Daniel Leal/PA)
Charles and Camilla also paid a visit to the central Paris Flower Market (Daniel Leal/PA)
Camilla looks at samples of woven fabrics
Camilla looked at samples of woven fabrics in the Maison Lesage tweed section of la Galerie du 19M (Yui Mok/PA)